James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $80,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $87,160.00.

On Monday, August 24th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $120,880.00.

On Monday, July 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $111,420.00.

On Monday, June 29th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $107,380.00.

CIEN opened at $41.11 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Ciena from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 298.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 167,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 63.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 168.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.