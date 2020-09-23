Terry P. Hatten Sells 646 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Stock

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $87,507.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MUSA stock opened at $135.50 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc has a 52-week low of $78.75 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Murphy USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Murphy USA by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,814,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

