Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 238.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after purchasing an additional 859,373 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,662,000 after purchasing an additional 692,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,773,000 after purchasing an additional 511,978 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,539 shares of company stock worth $5,861,505 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

