Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,216,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,997 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,522,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,997 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 238.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,853,000 after purchasing an additional 859,373 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,662,000 after purchasing an additional 692,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,474,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,773,000 after purchasing an additional 511,978 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HRL opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,539 shares of company stock worth $5,861,505 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.
Hormel Foods Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.