Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 8,409 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.27. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

