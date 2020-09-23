5,940 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 75.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Service Co. International by 27.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

