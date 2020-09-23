10,161 Shares in IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IES by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IES by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IES by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in IES by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $99,849.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Matthews sold 21,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $635,837.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,177 shares of company stock worth $989,735. Insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $669.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.03. IES Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $36.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

