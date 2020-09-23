Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

