Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after purchasing an additional 452,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 104.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.49). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $37.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.