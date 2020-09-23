John F. Coleman Sells 700 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Stock

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EGP opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $142.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.58.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

