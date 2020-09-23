Brokerages Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Southside Bancshares posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.28. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million.

SBSI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $24.08 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The firm has a market cap of $795.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

