John F. Coleman Sells 700 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Stock

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.40 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EGP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.67.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.