Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,938,000 after purchasing an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after purchasing an additional 178,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 704.51 and a beta of 0.64. Penumbra Inc has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $241.81.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $1,535,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total value of $1,063,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,741,998. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

