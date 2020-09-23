Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,703 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,870,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,129,000 after buying an additional 2,027,904 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 614.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,229,000 after purchasing an additional 896,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 174.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 374,022 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.36.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.02. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

