Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.11 Million Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

MMSI opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.56. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.67 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

In related news, Director David Floyd purchased 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

