Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,126 Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 105.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARAV shares. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.05. Aravive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Aravive Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

