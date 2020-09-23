Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,126 Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 29.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Aravive by 105.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 82,462 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARAV shares. ValuEngine raised Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Aravive in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Aravive stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.05. Aravive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Equities research analysts predict that Aravive Inc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

