Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strattec Security Corp. (NASDAQ:STRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Strattec Security at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Strattec Security by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Strattec Security by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 297,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Strattec Security by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STRT stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Strattec Security Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($1.17). Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $42.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

