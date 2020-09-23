Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Orion Group worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 902,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 37,913 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 895,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 631.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 398,967 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orion Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 281,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary E. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.87.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $81.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Orion Group had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

