14,766 Shares in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 19.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 151.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $859.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Green Brick Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

