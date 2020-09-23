Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 8,100 Shares of Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldfield were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in Goldfield by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 235,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldfield during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GV opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Goldfield Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

