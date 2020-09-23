231,696 Shares in 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of 22nd Century Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 110.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

Separately, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. 22nd Century Group Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

22nd Century Group Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.