Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 476,714 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 476,714 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the second quarter worth $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 202.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,890 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 205.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.83.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.02.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.