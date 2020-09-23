Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,150 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Armstrong Flooring worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,839,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 103,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 933.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 134,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 24,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

AFI opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.94. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFI shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

