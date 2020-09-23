Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 17,113 Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Movado Group by 5,592.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 108.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Movado Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE:MOV opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. Movado Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

