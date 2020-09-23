Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 8,323 Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 22,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 56,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDRA opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 749,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,289,987.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

