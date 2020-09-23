Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,741 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.43. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). Innospec had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $642,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.