Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 345.6% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 946,605 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 734,185 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,811,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 420,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 260,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $18.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $241.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.44.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

