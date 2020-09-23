Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 1,581 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Viad worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 307.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Viad by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Viad by 719.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Viad alerts:

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,742.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $426.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.