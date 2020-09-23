Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,102 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,420,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

