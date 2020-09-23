9,702 Shares in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 42.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after purchasing an additional 551,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $132,696.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,227.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,654 shares of company stock valued at $975,290 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCEL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

BCEL stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -0.27. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

