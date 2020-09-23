Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,100 Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 443.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 50.84%. The business had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $14,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 406,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,763 shares of company stock worth $32,283,007. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

