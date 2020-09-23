Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in South State by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,433,000 after buying an additional 945,153 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in South State by 1,316.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,752,000 after buying an additional 911,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,262,000 after buying an additional 263,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in South State by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 136,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SSB. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

SSB stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.10. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. South State had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.