Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

INTC stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.