Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 318,784 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 442.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 36.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 332.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 65.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on RF. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Regions Financial stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.