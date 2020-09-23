Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,665 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Assertio Therapeutics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASRT opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASRT shares. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Gabelli began coverage on Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Assertio Therapeutics Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

