Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ:CMLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 18.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMLS stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Cumulus Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52). The company had revenue of $146.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMLS. ValuEngine raised Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cumulus Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

