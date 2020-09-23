Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Synacor Inc (NASDAQ:SYNC) by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,655 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Synacor worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Synacor by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 1,320,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synacor in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of Synacor stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Synacor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market cap of $58.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter. Synacor had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

