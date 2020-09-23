Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $530,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $329.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $198,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,782.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dennis M. Craven bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,140.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

