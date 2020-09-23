8,358 Shares in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWPX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NWPX stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.95. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $69.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.