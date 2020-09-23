Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,449 Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Team at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Team by 63,317.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 255,801 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Team by 12.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,945,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 208,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Team by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 80,732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TISI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Team, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.23. Team had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

