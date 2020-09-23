Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Midland States Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after buying an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77,760 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 2,795.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 414,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 399,744 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $68.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.30 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,683 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

