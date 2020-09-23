Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,267 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,449 Team, Inc.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,449 Team, Inc.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Midland States Bancorp Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,267 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,267 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in MTS Systems Co.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in MTS Systems Co.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,006 PS Business Parks Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,006 PS Business Parks Inc
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc.
Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report