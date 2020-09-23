Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,267 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of H. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 754.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $117,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.42). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.