Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTSC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 86.6% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the first quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTSC. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of MTSC opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $384.96 million, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. MTS Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

