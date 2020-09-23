Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,006 PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 2,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in PS Business Parks by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Shares of PSB opened at $119.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.35. PS Business Parks Inc has a 52-week low of $102.48 and a 52-week high of $192.13.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.36. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.95%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.