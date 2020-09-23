Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,965 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.39.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.72. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $533.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

