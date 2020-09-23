Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Travelzoo worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TZOO stock opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

