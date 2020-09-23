Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Magenta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.62.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGTA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

