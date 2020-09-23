Jane Street Group LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,089 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.72% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 160,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

