Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11.

