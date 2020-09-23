Jane Street Group LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,585 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11,786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

MDRX opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.82.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

