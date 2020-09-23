Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,938 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.33. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

